NASA Scientist Calls Solar Eclipse a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

NASA Deputy Chief Technologist in the Heliophysics department, Dr. Roshanak Hakimzadeh, describes the upcoming solar eclipse as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. She explains that the moon's elliptical orbit allows it to pass directly between the earth and the sun only at certain times of the year. This year's eclipse will cover a large portion of the United States , making it unique. Dr.

Hakimzadeh also mentions that if you miss this eclipse, you'll have to wait another 350 years for a similar event

