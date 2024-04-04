Resurrection of Magneto #4 Preview: Magneto Returns to the X-Men's Fight

Magneto is back from the afterlife and taking the fight to the X-Men 's enemies. The X-Men find themselves in the final moments of the Fall of the House of X, the swan song to the franchise's Krakoan era. What started with Jonathan Hickman's House of X and Powers of X in 2019 is reaching its conclusion, as Marvel transitions the X-Men to their 'From the Ashes' relaunch this summer.

Part of the Fall of X is the miniseries Resurrection of Magneto, as Storm journeys to bring the Master of Magnetism back to life. With her mission a success, it's time to find out what Magneto's first task is with a second chance at life. ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Resurrection of Magneto #4 from Al Ewing, Luciano Vecchio, and David Curiel. It picks up on the events in Resurrection of Magneto #3, where Storm was successful in convincing Magneto to leave the afterlife and join the X-Men's fight against Orchis

