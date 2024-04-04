Intramotev: The US Startup Electrifying Freight Trains One Railcar at a Time

Electric trains are coming, in the form of new zero emission self-propelled railcars and locomotive replacements from the US startup Intramotev . Electric locomotives are beginning to push fossil fuels out of the rail freight hauling business, but a second pathway is beginning to emerge. The US startup Intramotev of Missouri is one of a handful of companies pushing the envelope on electric trains .
It is doing away with the locomotives altogether and electrifying the entire freight train, one railcar at a time. Almost all locomotives in the US run on electric drive, so they are already partway to decarbonization. The problem is that under the current state of locomotive technology, on-board diesel generators provide the electricity. Meanwhile, full electrification alternatives are already on the market, consisting of battery packs to replace diesel generators
