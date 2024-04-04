Intramotev: The US Startup Electrifying Freight Trains One Railcar at a Time

Electric trains are coming, in the form of new zero emission self-propelled railcars and locomotive replacements from the US startup Intramotev . Electric locomotives are beginning to push fossil fuels out of the rail freight hauling business, but a second pathway is beginning to emerge. The US startup Intramotev of Missouri is one of a handful of companies pushing the envelope on electric trains .

It is doing away with the locomotives altogether and electrifying the entire freight train, one railcar at a time. Almost all locomotives in the US run on electric drive, so they are already partway to decarbonization. The problem is that under the current state of locomotive technology, on-board diesel generators provide the electricity. Meanwhile, full electrification alternatives are already on the market, consisting of battery packs to replace diesel generators

Electric Trains Zero Emission Self-Propelled Railcars Locomotive Replacements Intramotev Decarbonization Freight Trains Electrification Fossil Fuels

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Intramotev deploys first battery-electric self-propelled railcar at Cumberland mineNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Autonomous Electric Trains Really Are Coming For Your DieselThe US startup Intramotev is squeezing diesel out of the freight hauling business, starting with electric trains for heavy industries.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

An electrifying new ironmaking method could slash carbon emissionsBy extracting metallic iron without producing carbon dioxide, the new process could even be carbon negative, at least for part of the world’s iron production

Source: NewsfromScience - 🏆 515. / 51 Read more »

Stanley Launches an Electrifying New Collection — Here’s Where to Shop the Neon Tumblers NowStanley just released vibrant neon tumblers. Get the new tumblers before they sell out.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Review: Michael Keaton's performance is electrifying in 'Knox Goes Away'Leave it to Michael Keaton.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Electrifying Government Fleets: Benefits and ObstaclesA deep dive into the culture of public sector fleet management and the leasing process, focusing on the benefits and obstacles of electrifying government fleets, including police fleets.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »