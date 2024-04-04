Clinical Trial for Gene Editing Treatment Paused Due to Laboratory Abnormalities

The clinical trial for a gene editing treatment to lower LDL cholesterol levels has been paused due to laboratory abnormalities in one participant. The treatment, called VERVE-101, uses CRISPR-based gene editing to permanently turn off a gene in the liver.

However, certain asymptomatic laboratory abnormalities were observed at potentially therapeutic dose levels of the treatment. The safety of patients in the clinical trials is a top priority.

Gene Editing LDL Cholesterol Clinical Trial Laboratory Abnormalities Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Medscape / 🏆 386. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ambient Clinical Documentation: Transforming Conversations into Clinical NotesAmbient clinical documentation technology allows doctors to record conversations with patients and automatically turn them into clinical notes and summaries using AI. This technology aims to reduce doctor's administrative workload and prioritize connections with patients.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Melanoma vaccine clinical trial looking for Central Texas participantsIf the trial goes well, the new vaccine could be distributed on a larger level.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Baylor Scott & White clinical trial brings new hope to Arlington man, who's now cancer free'We celebrate our wins,' said Kenny Keown. 'I've been blessed through this process,' he said of a Baylor Scott & White Health clinical trial.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Heart-1 Gene Therapy Trial Pauses EnrollmentA phase 1 gene editing trial in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia and atherosclerotic CVD was paused after abnormal lab results were seen.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

Verve Therapeutics Pauses Gene-Editing Trial Due to Side EffectsThe experimental biotech startup Verve Therapeutics has paused the first phase of a human gene-editing trial due to strange side effects in a patient. The trial aims to reduce heart-attack-causing cholesterol in patients with familial hypercholesterolemia. Verve's proposed solution is to genetically alter the cholesterol-managing PCSK9 gene using 'VERVE-101' serum. However, a patient enrolled in the trial passed away from a heart attack last year.

Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »

Memphis judge postpones state trial in Tyre Nichols death until end of federal trialA judge has indefinitely postponed the state court trial of four former Memphis officers charged with second-degree murder in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols until after the conclusion of a federal court trial on civil rights violations

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »