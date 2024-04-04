Kiss Sells Catalog, Brand Name, and IP for Over $300 Million

American rock band Kiss has sold their catalog, brand name , and IP to Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment Group for over $300 million. This deal is part of a trend where blockbuster acts and their rights holders sell their back-catalogs for impressive sums.

Streaming accounts for 84% of all music industry revenue, and two-thirds of all music streamed is catalog music.

