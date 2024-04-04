Intense Rivalry Leads to Multiple Fights in Devils vs Rangers Game

The New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers engaged in a heated rivalry during their recent game at Madison Square Garden. The game was marked by multiple fights, with one particularly intense fight between Devils' Rempe and Rangers' MacDermid. Both players had a history from a previous game, and their fight continued even after the other fights had ended. Eight players in total were ejected from the game.

MacDermid expressed his respect for Rempe, acknowledging that he is a young player trying to make his mark

