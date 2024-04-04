Brawl Breaks Out Between New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils

When the Rangers’ Matt Rempe and the Devils’ Kurtis MacDermid were listed as starters for New York’s game Wednesday against visiting New Jersey, it was reasonable to suspect — andSure enough, the fisticuffs got going immediately after the puck dropped, but what made it a remarkable scene was that every skater for each side found a dance partner. The ensuing five-on-five donnybrook resulted in eight players getting ejected just two seconds into the game.

Officials determined that the first pair to actually engage consisted of the Rangers’ Jimmy Vesey and the Devils’ Curtis Lazar, meaning that, per NHL rules, everyone who subsequently dropped their gloves got a more severe punishmen

