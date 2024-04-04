Consumers' Biased Views of Driving Abilities and Automated Vehicles

Research involving multiple experiments found that consumers have biased views of their driving abilities relative to those of other drivers and automated vehicles. These findings have implications for the adoption of partly or fully automated vehicles, which one day could reduce traffic-related deaths. This article discusses the findings and offers five ways for auto manufacturers and government policymakers can counteract consumers’ biases.

Julian De Freitas is an Assistant Professor in the Marketing Unit at Harvard Business School.

