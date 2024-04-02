Instacart driver shoots dog in self-defense, police confirm

Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina, police confirmed elements of her allegation, saying in a statement no arrests have been made, no charges have been recommended, and further witnesses will not be sought. The police department said the driver told officers the dog attacked him when he arrived at Harmon’s home on the southern side of Charlotte shortly before noon Saturday. He claimed his next actions were purely in self-defense.

The Instacart driver was at the residence to deliver “consumable goods,” according to police. A stricken Harmon, 51, said on Instagram she was home with her daughters when the German Shepherd dog, Oliver, was shot, adding they are “completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member.”For its part, Instacart said in a statement it suspended the driver and reached out to Harmon’s household and that it is cooperating with police. “We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident,” the company sai

