Bill Nye to Attend Solar Eclipse Festival in Texas

People worldwide will soon be heading to Texas to experience the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse. Bill Nye the Science Guy will be in Fredericksburg for the Apr. 8 Eclipse-O-Rama 2024, a two-day camping festival that starts on Apr.

7. Guests will get to enjoy science, art, music and more. Joining Bill at the event will be special celebrity guests including: Tim Dodd, the Everyday Astronaut; Bob Pflugfelder, better known as Science Bob; and YouTuber Mark Rober, as well as many more.

