Instacart Delivery Driver Shoots and Kills Dog in Charlotte

Angie Harmon says an Instacart delivery driver shot and killed her dog outside her home over the weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina. FOX Television Stations obtained a statement Tuesday from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department regarding the incident: "On Saturday, March 30, 2024, shortly before noon, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's South Division responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Wild Honey Lane for a report of a dog being shot.

Upon arrival, officers located and spoke to all involved parties.""The investigation revealed that a delivery driver arrived at the residence to deliver consumable goods. The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attac

Actress Angie Harmon accuses Instacart delivery driver of shooting and killing her dogAngie Harmon accuses an Instacart delivery driver of shooting and killing her family's dog. The incident happened after the delivery driver dropped off an order at the actress's home. Harmon claims that the driver claimed self-defense and was released by the police.

