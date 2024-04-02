Hunter Schafer Reveals Romantic Relationship with Rosalía

Hunter Schafer has revealed that she and Rosalía were in a romantic relationship for five months in 2019. They confirmed their relationship in a recent interview with GQ. Schafer mentioned that there had been speculation about their relationship for a long time and they wanted to address it.

She also stated that she is happy to share this information and believes that Rosalía feels the same way. They are now just friends.

