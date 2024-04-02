Illegal Alien Accused of Fentanyl Trafficking in Massachusetts Wanted for Murder in Dominican Republic

An illegal alien accused of trafficking fentanyl in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts is also wanted for murder in his native Dominican Republic. The 27-year-old illegal alien crossed the United States-Mexico border on an unknown date as a “got-away,” the term used for those who successfully cross the nation’s borders without being detected or deterred by Border Patrol. In November 2021, the illegal alien became wanted in the city of Bani, Dominican Republic, on homicide charges.

The following month, he was charged with trafficking fentanyl in Newburyport, Massachusetts. “This unlawfully present Dominican national fled his home country to avoid a murder trial,” Immigration and Customs Enforsement (ICE) official Todd Lyons. “He made his way to Massachusetts and has been repeatedly apprehended by local authorities and charged with crimes of violence and drug crimes

