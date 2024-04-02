UCLA Health Acquires West Hills Hospital, Renames it UCLA West Valley Medical Center

UCLA Health completed the acquisition of a West Hills hospital on March 28, according to UCLA representatives. The 260-bed West Hills Hospital and Medical Center has been renamed UCLA West Valley Medical Center. “This acquisition represents a strategic investment in our community and our mission,” said Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and CEO of the UCLA Hospital System in a statement.

“It will both increase convenience for patients living and working in the San Fernando Valley and provide critically needed inpatient hospital capacity in the UCLA Health system to serve more patients who require highly specialized care and treatments.”the University of California Board of Regents authorized a future acquisition of the West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in the western neighborhood of the Valle

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Banner offering new drug abuse treatment for teens in West ValleyThe American Heart Association held their annual 'Heart Walk' at the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix and 12News heard more about the mission behind it.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Lehigh Valley Health Network physician accused of falsely diagnosing ‘medical child abuse’ retiresParents in Lehigh Valley accused Debra Esernio-Jenssen of diagnosing them with a rare condition of abusing children through fake medical diagnoses. Esernio-Jenssen will retire March 31, 2024.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Return of Luke Days brings excitement to West ValleyAfter being canceled in 2020 and 2022, Luke Days made its triumphant return to Luke Air Force Base in Glendale and it brought a lot of joy to the West Valley.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Phoenix firefighter charged with causing $25K of damage to West Valley home arrested againGregory Knauss was arrested in late February and faces charges in connection with the damage. Here's what police say happened.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Water rescue underway in the West Valley after car drives into lakeHere are the closures and detours on Valley roads during the weekend of March 22-25.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Gila River police officer hurt in West Valley crashThe crash happened near 63rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »