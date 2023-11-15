How to Treat Scars: Dermatologists Share Their Expert Advice

If you’ve dealt with a scar on your face or body, you know it can be hard to conceal and even harder to treat. Scars, by definition, are permanent, and you won’t find many over-the-counter products that will make them disappear. That’s especially true if the scars are deep or create textural changes on your skin — in that case, you will benefit most from medical interventions at your dermatologist’s office, according to our experts.

However, all hope isn’t lost: There are both medical and at-home treatments that can help certain scars blend into the skin and make them less noticeable, according to dermatologists. The best way you treat your scar will largely depend on the type of scar you have and any hyperpigmentation or color changes that form on your skin. To help you determine the best scar treatment for you, we spoke to dermatologists about the different types of scars you can get and whether at-home remedies can actually be effective at reducing their appearance. We also rounded up some over-the-counter options to shop based on their guidanc

United States Headlines Read more: NBCNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TEENVOGUE: Beauty Advent Calendars: The Perfect Holiday TreatDiscover the joy of beauty advent calendars, filled with delightful treats and best-selling beauty products. Perfect for gifting and exploring new brands.

Source: TeenVogue | Read more »

ALLURE_MAGAZİNE: Melasma: A Tricky Skin ConditionMelasma is a skin condition characterized by patches of discoloration on the face. It is a type of hyperpigmentation that is difficult to treat.

Source: Allure_magazine | Read more »

SPECTRUMNEWS1TX: Exploring Your Health: Innovative Solutions for Treating PTSD13 million people have PTSD in the U.S. The condition can cause intense emotional and physical reactions for years after a traumatic event. Dr. Jennifer Mitchell is looking into how psychedelic drugs may provide lasting relief for patients. More:

Source: SpectrumNews1TX | Read more »

SCARYMOMMY: The Changing Face of Halloween: From DIY to Store-BoughtThis article discusses how Halloween costumes for kids have changed over the years, from DIY options to store-bought costumes. The author reflects on the increasing pressure for kids to have the latest and trendiest costumes, as well as the multiple trick-or-treat events that require backup costumes. The article also mentions the safety concerns that parents had in the past, such as checking candy for needles.

Source: ScaryMommy | Read more »

REDMAGDAİLY: The Best Stationery Advent Calendars for 2023Treat yourself or a loved one to one of the best stationery advent calendars for 2023. Find out where to get them before they sell out.

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more »

TIMEHEALTH: New Weight Loss Medication Zepbound Shows PromiseA new weight loss medication called Zepbound, made by Eli Lilly and Co., may be the most effective one yet. It has shown promising results in helping overweight and obese individuals lose a significant amount of weight. This development is significant as there haven't been effective medications to treat obesity until now.

Source: TIMEHealth | Read more »