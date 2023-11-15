New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy Launches Bid for U.S. Senate

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy has launched a bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in next year’s contest. Her candidacy puts her in the running to become the first woman elected to the Senate from New Jersey. The Democratic primary already features Rep. Andy Kim and could include Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who has lost significant party support amid federal bribery charges but has not ruled out a run in 2024.

