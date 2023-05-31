Childhood Memories as a Human Lab Rat

In my earliest recollection from the story of my life as a human lab rat, I’m 7 or 8 years old. I’m sitting in an experiment room in Tolman Hall, a Brutalist building on the north side of the University of California, Berkeley, campus. In the room, there are two people: a man and me. For the past hour or so, he has been asking me questions about myself, my relationships with my family members, and who I imagine I might grow up to be. “Do you want some candy?” he asks me.
I eye the bowl of M&M’s on the table between us. In fact, I’m starving. It’s been hours since I ate my brown-bag lunch on the playground of the alternative grade school that I attend in the Berkeley flatlands alongside kids who have names like Sunshine and Storm. Sensing this is a test, I search the man’s face for the right answer, but it’s a blank slate. Unsure what the correct response is or what I’m being tested on, I hesitate. At home, I am invisibl
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BuzzFeed | Read more »
Source: 13WHAM | Read more »
Source: LiveScience | Read more »
Source: mercnews | Read more »
Source: Newsweek | Read more »
Source: wmag | Read more »