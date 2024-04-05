Houston Mayor Introduces Temporary Fix for Water Bill Complaints

This week, Houston mayor John Whitmire rolled out a temporary fix for inaccurate water bill complaints. The plan includes a “ set usage ”, which will use previous bills to generate customers’ future bills. The plan is essentially a stopgap while the city gets a handle on unfair billing , sometimes generated by inaccurate on non-existent meter reading .

Allison Boyd, owner of Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack—a popular burger, beer and patio spot along Westpark near the Galleria—is convinced her business is a victim of the outgoing system, and it has resulted in unfairly high bills. The problem for Boyd is that Mayor Whitmire’s aggressive new plan only applies to single-family residences. Multifamily residences and businesses, both big and small, will not be able to take advantage of the new bill-leveling plan

