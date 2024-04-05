Concerns of Possible ISIS-inspired Attacks in the U.S.

Law enforcement officials in the U.S. are concerned about the possibility of radicals responding to ISIS calls for attacks on public venues . The recent deadly terrorist attack in Moscow has prompted ISIS to encourage more attacks, even from individuals who are not members of the group.

Russian investigators have reported that the attack in Moscow's Crocus City Hall resulted in the death of 144 people and injured at least 550 others.

ISIS Attacks Public Venues Law Enforcement Moscow Crocus City Hall

