House Committee Chairs Warn Biden Administration Not to Retaliate Against IRS Whistleblowers

Three House committee chairs issued a warning Tuesday to the Biden administration not to investigate or retaliate against the two IRS special agents who blew the whistle on Hunter Biden’s tax problems, helping derail what had been a sweetheart plea deal. Reps.

Jason Smith, chair of Ways and Means, Jim Jordan, chair of the Judiciary Committee, and James Comer, chair of the Oversight and Accountability Committee, said they fear the IRS and Justice Department have fallen victim to an “intimidation campaign” launched by Mr. Biden’s lawyers to try to discredit Special Agent Gary Shapley and Special Agent Joseph Ziegler

