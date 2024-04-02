Aspiring Homeowners Need Six-Figure Salary to Afford Homes in Half of U.S. States

In 2024, aspiring homeowners need to earn a six-figure salary to afford a typical house in nearly half of all U.S. states, according to a new analysis. In the West and Northeast, in particular, the highest annual income is needed to afford a median-priced home, while those in the South and Midwest need lower annual incomes by comparison.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox13seattle / 🏆 328. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aspiring Homeowners Need Six-Figure Salary in Half of U.S. States by 2024A new analysis reveals that aspiring homeowners in nearly half of all U.S. states will need to earn a six-figure salary by 2024 to afford a typical house. The West and Northeast require the highest annual income, while the South and Midwest have lower income requirements.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Aspiring homeowners in Arizona in despair over ‘wild’ prices: reportHomeowners and renters in Arizona are concerned over the difficult prospect of owning a home and it may impact the 2024 election, according to a recent report.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

HGTV stars share housing ‘hack’ for aspiring homeowners facing affordability issueHGTV personalities Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein, who star in “Cheap Old Houses,” spoke about their “house hack” of buying and restoring cheap historic homes.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

The 5 cheapest and 5 priciest states to buy a home in 2024, according to studyAspiring homeowners need to earn a six-figure salary to afford a typical home in 22 states in 2024, according to a new analysis by Bankrate.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Six takeaways from Tuesday’s primary elections in six statesDonald Trump's endorsement in Ohio proved successful but he and Joe Biden are still facing problems within their parties that could threaten the 2024 race.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Americans Need Six Figures to Afford a Median-Priced HomeMost people don't earn six figures, but it's become the new benchmark for whether or not you can afford a typical U.S. home. Americans need to earn an annual income of $110,871 to buy a median-priced home of $402,343 — a 46% increase since January 2020.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »