Hot Wheels Develops Miniature Car for Autistic Children

Hot Wheels has developed a miniature car designed for autistic children. Developed in collaboration with the ASAN (Autistic Self Advocacy Network), the brand's latest miniature car named Flippin Fast has been designed with autistic children in mind.

It features inverted symmetry and large wheels that suspend the body at its middle. The rotating centerpiece can be used as a stress-reducing 'fidget spinner'.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



auto123 / 🏆 566. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A theme park with Barbie, Hot Wheels, Uno-themed rides is opening in MidwestA theme park inspired by some of the nation's favorite toys is coming to the Midwest.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Hot Wheels roller coaster, Barbie Beach House: Mattel Adventure Park to open in 2026Developers announced Wednesday that the country's second Mattel Adventure Park will open in 2026.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

Hot Wheels creates a car for children with autismThe Hot Wheels Flippin Fast was created with input from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network so that there’s no wrong way to play with it.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Lithium Bonanza on a Hot, Hot PlanetJoshua Frank is an award-winning California-based journalist and co-editor of CounterPunch. He is the author of the new book Atomic Days: The Untold Story of the Most Toxic Place in America (Haymarket Books).

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Miniature furniture 3D printed using ink made from recycled woodWaste wood can be reconstituted into a form that can be 3D printed and used to produce furniture or other objects

Source: newscientist - 🏆 541. / 51 Read more »

Miniature drones capture images inside damaged reactor at Fukushima nuclear plantImages taken by miniature drones from deep inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced control equipment and misshapen materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »