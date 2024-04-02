Man Pleads Guilty to Luring and Beating Delivery Driver to Death in Philadelphia

John Nusslein pleaded guilty to luring Chun Chin and beating him to death during a carjacking in Philadelphia in 2021. Nusslein, along with two others, placed a food delivery order to lure the 70-year-old delivery driver to a location in Philadelphia.

They attacked him and stole his vehicle before fleeing the area.

