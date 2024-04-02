Missing Philadelphia Man Found Dead in Schuylkill River

A young Philadelphia man who went missing last month was found dead in the Schuylkill River, his father confirmed with NBC10 on Tuesday. Ausar Scott Thomas, 21, and his friend, 18-year-old Quadir Diaz, aka “Quaddy,” were both reported missing back on March 7, 2024. On March 14, Philadelphia Police began searching the Schuylkill River off of 5099 Ridge Avenue near Kelly Drive for a report of two bodies found in the water as friends and family searched for Thomas and Diaz.

They were unable to find them at the time, however. Then, on Sunday, March 31, at 3:38 p.m., Philadelphia police discovered the body of a man in the Schuylkill River off of the 2900 block of Spring Garden Street. The man was pronounced dead by medics that day at 5:10 p.m. A preliminary assessment didn’t indicate any signs of trauma or physical wounds, investigators said. While police have not released the victim’s identity, Ausar Scott Thomas' father identified the man as his son. Quadir Diaz remains missin

