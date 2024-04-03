Homeless and Pregnant: A Story of Hope and Resilience

On January 24th, Kimberly Alonzo discovered she was pregnant. In her case, there would be no celebration party because at that time she was homeless and suffering from substance abuse. Before finding out she was expecting twins, the 30-year-old had been living on the streets of West Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Culver City, and Marina del Rey, among other communities, for six months.

The symptoms of pregnancy and methamphetamine use began to take a toll on her body with nausea, dizziness, and headaches, so going to the doctor was her chance to find out the results. 'I was six weeks pregnant and had no home. I felt scared because on the streets you hear about young people like me being raped and prostituted, even blackmailed with their own children that they can't take care of due to drug addiction,' Alonzo said

