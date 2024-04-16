Historic Trial of Former President Donald Trump Begins

The historic criminal trial of former President Donald Trump kicked off in a Manhattan courtroom Monday — the first time a former president in U.S. history has stood trial on criminal charges .The proceedings before Judge Juan Merchan moved forward after Trump made multiple attempts to delay them, resulting in a string of losses that failed to derail the trial's start.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Trump made many of his typical unfounded claims about the case, including that it's 'an illegal attack on a Political Opponent,' and that he will be 'forced to sit, GAGGED, before a HIGHLY CONFLICTED & CORRUPT JUDGE, whose hatred for me has no bounds.'Trump will be 'gagged'? Well, not literally. But he is under a gag order limiting what he can say about the trial.

Donald Trump Trial Criminal Charges Manhattan Hush Money Prosecution Alvin Bragg 2016 Election White House

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump to make history Monday as the first U.S. president put on criminal trialA New York court will begin selecting jurors Monday to try an ex-president on criminal charges for the first time in U.S. history.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

The First Criminal Trial of Former President Donald Trump BeginsThe opening day of the first criminal trial of a former US president began Monday, with Donald Trump facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Jury selection started, and more than 50 potential jurors were dismissed for not being fair and impartial. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office called for sanctions against Trump for violating the judge's gag order.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

First Day of Criminal Trial of Former President Donald Trump ConcludesThe first day of the first-ever criminal trial of former president Donald Trump has ended, with Trump calling it an 'assault on America'. Jury selection began, but more than half of the prospective jurors were dismissed for not being impartial.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 95. / 72 Read more »

Biden is using the 'are you better off today' question to contrast himself with TrumpPresident Joe Biden has opened a new line of attack against former President Donald Trump

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Biden is using the 'are you better off today' question to contrast himself with TrumpPresident Joe Biden has opened a new line of attack against former President Donald Trump.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Biden is using the 'are you better off today' question to contrast himself with TrumpPresident Joe Biden has opened a new line of attack against former President Donald Trump.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »