Menstrual Cycle Rhythms Governed by Internal Clock and Moon's Orbital Period

Now a research team from France and the US has found menstrual cycle rhythms are likely governed by the body's internal clock, rather than being a sum of processes intrinsic to the cycle itself.

The researchers examined data on almost 27,000 menstrual cycles representing 2,303 European women and 721 North American women. Their analysis revealed something called 'phase jumps', in which menstrual phases 'jump' ahead to match up to a body clock external to the process.

The researchers suggested that if an internal clock was involved in the menstrual cycle, then cycle lengths would be similarly stable within individuals, and have a narrow spread across a population."The menstrual cycle began more often at the waxing crescent in Europe, whereas it was at the full moon in North America," the authorshey suggest it might be due to lifestyle differences between people from these continents.

Menstrual Cycle Internal Clock Moon's Orbital Period Biology Tides

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ScienceAlert / 🏆 63. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COVID-19 Vaccination’s Timing Linked to Menstrual Cycle ChangesScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

The menstrual cycle can reshape your brainStudies show that the volume or thickness of certain brain regions expand during monthly periods—but they don’t reveal whether that’s connected to emotional fluctuations.

Source: NatGeo - 🏆 537. / 51 Read more »

The Menstrual Cycle Impacts ADHD Symptoms in Disparate WaysHigh-estrogen states — generally associated with better mood and functioning — may spell trouble for some naturally cycling individuals with ADHD. Here’s why, along with more information on ADHD and the menstrual cycle.

Source: ADDitudeMag - 🏆 311. / 61 Read more »

Chainlink Price Predictions: Is LINK Ready to ‘Moon’ During This Bull Cycle?Crypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Intuitive Machines' historic private moon moon mission comes to an endMichael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, 'Out There,' was published on Nov. 13, 2018.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

'Fly Me to the Moon' trailer mixes real-life Apollo history with moon landing hoaxRobert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, an online publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »