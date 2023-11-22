High Risk of Volcanic Eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula

The risk of a volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula is still very high, with ground deformation and earthquakes continuing along the magma dike. Seismic activity has continued, with more than 1,000 earthquakes hitting the area most days. Significant uplift and sinkholes have been recorded.





Volcanic Crisis Looms in Iceland's Reykjanes PeninsulaSince 2021, lava has sporadically oozed out of various fissures crisscrossing southwest Iceland. Now, a huge sheet of magma could erupt at any minute. But where, and how severe will the eruption be?

Risk of Volcanic Eruption Remains Significant in IcelandSeismic activity in southwestern Iceland decreased in size and intensity on Monday, but the risk of a volcanic eruption remained significant, authorities said, after earthquakes and evidence of magma spreading underground in recent weeks.

Iceland’s Blue Lagoon closed as 1,000 earthquakes hit in 24 hoursThe Blue Lagoon thermal baths – one of Iceland’s main tourist draws – has closed temporarily after increasing seismic activity in the surrounding Reykjanes Peninsula, including thousands of earthquakes.

Iceland evacuates town and raises aviation alert as concerns rise a volcano may eruptResidents of a fishing town in southwestern Iceland have left their homes after increasing concern about a potential volcanic eruption caused civil defense authorities to declare a state of emergency in the region

Iceland evacuates town and raises aviation alert as concerns rise a volcano may eruptResidents of a fishing town in southwestern Iceland have left their homes after increasing concern about a potential volcanic eruption.

