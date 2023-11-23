Restoration efforts from Hurricane Idalia to continue for years in rural North Florida

But while the 2023 season will end next week, restoration efforts from Hurricane Idalia will continue for years in rural North Florida, particularly for people in the agriculture industry. State lawmakers are expected to see requests for more money. Further tweaks are needed to state and local storm-recovery planning.Initially forecast to be “near normal,” with 12 to 17 named storms, the six-month season is approaching its Nov.

30 end as one of the most active on record with 20 named systems so far. Luckily, few affected Florida. And the storms that did, topped by Idalia, didn’t approach the levels of destruction and death that the state experienced with Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole during the brutal 2022 season. State Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Idalia’s landfall in the lightly populated Keaton Beach area of Taylor County as a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph was “A best place for that to go,” even if it did “cause catastrophic damage to numerous rural counties in the Big Bend area





WOKVNews » / 🏆 247. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hurricane Tammy eyes Bermuda in Atlantic as dangerous Hurricane Otis heads for MexicoAccuWeather hurricane experts are tracking two different hurricanes, one churning in the Atlantic and the other a dangerous threat to land in the East Pacific.

Source: breakingweather - 🏆 497. / 51 Read more »

Flesh-Eating Bacteria Cases Spiked in Florida after Hurricane IanA recent study found that Hurricane Ian led to a spike in cases of vibriosis, a life-threatening illness caused by water-borne vibrio bacteria

Source: sciam - 🏆 300. / 63 Read more »

Hurricane Ian stirred up flesh-eating bacteria in FloridaAfter the 2022 storm, the state saw its highest number of vibriosis cases in more than 30 years.

Source: PopSci - 🏆 298. / 63 Read more »

Is California facing a home insurance crisis like hurricane-ravaged Florida?“It was just out of the blue. I’m definitely in a pinch. Now I’m just kind of scrambling to get quotes,” said Don Baker, a Boulder Creek homeowner whose policy was cancelled…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Ford continues support for veteran-led Team Rubicon, sends volunteers to Florida for hurricane recoveryFord Motor Company has continued to support Team Rubicon, most recently having volunteers help the veteran-led organization’s local disaster recovery efforts in Florida.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Florida's private passenger train service plans to add stop between South Florida and OrlandoOfficials with Florida’s high speed passenger train service say that they plan to add a stop somewhere along the newly-opened extension between South Florida and Orlando. Brightline officials said Thursday that they were soliciting site proposals for a station along Florida’s Treasure Coast in Martin or St. Lucie counties.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »