Hedge fund manager David Einhorn warns of difficulty in bringing down inflation

Bringing inflation down will be harder than investors think, hedge fund manager David Einhorn said Wednesday. Einhorn, founder and president of Greenlight Capital, told CNBC's Scott Wapner on Wednesday that "fewer than three" interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve will take place this year — and that there's a chance that no cuts actually take place. "I think inflation is reaccelerating.

I think there's a lot of indication of that," the famed investor said during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York. Einhorn's comments come after fresh U.S. data raised concern over persistent U.S. inflation. The core personal consumption expenditures price index rose 2.8% in February, as expected . That's well above the Fed's 2% inflation target. As a defense play against a potential market downturn, Einhorn also said he is loading up on his gold positio

