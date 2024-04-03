Bird Flu Outbreak Halts Egg Production at Texas Plant

The largest producer of fresh eggs in the United States, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., has stopped production at a Texas plant after bird flu was found in chickens. Approximately 1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 pullets were destroyed after the infection was discovered.

Health officials say the risk to the public remains low.

