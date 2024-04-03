Bitcoin Price Tests 200-EMA, Ethereum Stagnates, Kucoin Reserves Dip

Bitcoin price tests 200-EMA for second day, increasing odds for further move south. Ethereum stagnates as developers face criticism following recommendations on issuance curve. Kucoin's BTC, ETH, and USDT reserves dip after charges from US DoJ and CFTC.

