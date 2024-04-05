Grayscale Removes ADA and ATOM Tokens from Portfolio

The proceeds from the sold tokens were used to buy existing portfolio components, according to Grayscale . Both ADA and ATOM are down year-to-date.The removal of the tokens was part of Grayscale ’s quarterly fund rebalancing, the world’s largest crypto-focused asset manager announced in an April 4 Grayscale is the world’s largest crypto-focused asset manager .

At the end of March, it announced a crypto investment fund prioritizing The new Grayscale Dynamic Income Fund is only available to clients with more than $1.1 million assets under management or a net worth of more than $2.2 million.Cardano’s ADA token fell 8.1% year-to-date (YTD) while ATOM fell over 3.3%, significantly underperforming both Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency, and Ether.ADA is down over 10% on the weekly chart, after falling below the $0.6 psychological mark on April 2, and is currently 81% away from its previous all-time high of $3.10 reached in September 202

