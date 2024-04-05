Difference in fruit production between Meyer lemon and peach tree

My Meyer lemon has done well over the years. I protect it when it gets very cold. It has produced fruit regularly each year. My peach tree is about 30 feet away. The lemon is covered in bees, but the peach has none. The peach has only borne one fruit in recent years. You can see them blooming in my photos. Why the difference? Peach flowers (at least of the common fruit-producing varieties) typically have light pink blooms with five petals.

This looks like one of the double-flowering ornamental types. They do bear fruit occasionally, but that’s not why we usually grow them. And they require a second peach variety somewhere nearby for best pollination. I’m not an expert on this specific topic, but I wonder if bees are put off by peach flowers with a lot of extra petals. Entry may be difficult for them

