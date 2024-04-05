U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen urges China to address manufacturing overcapacity

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on China on Friday to address manufacturing overcapacity that she said could cause global economic dislocation and to create a level-playing field for American companies and workers. In one of the country’s major industrial and export hubs, she said she would raise industrial overcapacity and what the U.S. considers to be unfair Chinese trade practices during what will likely be tough talks with senior China officials.

“There are a broad swath of economic interactions” between the U.S. and China “that should remain uncontroversial,” she said at an event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in China in Guangzhou. But, she said, there are “Chinese practices tilting the playing field away” from U.S. firms

