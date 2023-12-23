Glistening Holiday Ham on a Bed of Greens and Citrus

Glistening in a spiced madeira and honey glaze, served on a bed of greens and citrus, this holiday ham is tailor-made for a special occasion meal. Recipes published by Food & Wine are rigorously tested by the culinary professionals at the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios in order to empower home cooks to enjoy being in the kitchen and preparing meals they will love.

Our expert culinary team tests and retests each recipe using equipment and ingredients found in home kitchens to ensure that every recipe is delicious and works for cooks at home every single time. “My ham on a bed of collards is pretty simple on the surface — the greens are baked along with the ham — but at the same time spectacular in look and taste,” says cookbook author Amy Theilen. A coriander seed–and–black peppercorn glaze flavored with Madeira and honey blankets this crosshatched ham, giving it a textured, glistening finish. While the ham bakes, the bed of collards, leeks, and halved tangerine benefits from the juices that drip off of it, imbuing them with deep, long-cooked flavor





foodandwine » / 🏆 366. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

64th Annual Los Angeles County Holiday CelebrationThe 64th annual Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration will take place on December 24 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The event will feature performances by Divas and Drummers of Compton, as well as various choir groups, dance performances, and music from around the world. The event is free to attend.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Broaden Your Idea of Holiday DestinationsJeanette Ceja advises to consider traveling locally or internationally for family-friendly holiday destinations. New York City is a popular choice with millions of visitors during the holiday season.

Source: ModernMom - 🏆 118. / 63 Read more »

Travel Chaos in the UK as Storm Pia Disrupts Holiday TravelStrong winds from Storm Pia cause travel disruptions in the UK, affecting holiday travel plans just days before Christmas.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

2023 White House Holiday Decor UnveiledThe 2023 White House holiday decor was unveiled, aiming to inspire visitors to embrace the magic and joy of the season. The display includes Santa's sleigh, a working train, and a Gingerbread White House. It features 98 Christmas trees, 14,975 feet of ribbon, and over 142,425 holiday lights.

Source: fox7austin - 🏆 594. / 51 Read more »

New Trend: Travellers Seek Holiday Homes with Outdoor AmenitiesRecent data from Vrbo shows that 42% of travellers are looking for holiday homes with outdoor amenities they don’t have at home. These alfresco features could be anything from tennis courts to a hot tub. 30% of people are looking for properties with everything they need to stay entertained so that they never have to leave their holiday property.

Source: RedMagDaily - 🏆 312. / 61 Read more »

New K-Dramas to Watch This Holiday SeasonCozy up indoors and enjoy the latest K-dramas with your loved ones this holiday season. Check out the popular series 'Sweet Home' and the heartwarming drama 'Welcome to Samdalri'.

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »