New K-Dramas to Watch This Holiday Season

Believe it or not, it’s already the final month of the year! This holiday season, cozy up indoors while watching various new K-dramas with your loved ones. Based on a webtoon of the same name, “Sweet Home” is a popular series about Cha Hyun Su (Song Kang), a loner high school student who moves into a new apartment when monsters start breaking out among humanity and the apartment residents are trapped inside the building.
Season 2 will focus on how Cha Hyun Su and other survivors struggle to survive after leaving Green Home. “Welcome to Samdalri” is about Jo Yong Pil (Ji Chang Wook), a man who has faithfully stayed in his hometown on Jeju Island all his life in order to protect its residents, and Jo Sam Dal (Shin Hye Sun), who grew up together with Jo Yong Pil as his close childhood friend. Unlike Jo Yong Pil, who was content to remain in his hometown Samdal, Jo Sam Dal made it her mission to get out of their small town and move to Seoul. Watch a teaser For its annual Drama Special, KBS broadcasts a collection of short dramas that are one episode each and TV film
