German Police Seize Counterfeit U.S. Dollar Bills Worth Over $103 Million

German police have seized counterfeit U.S. dollar bills worth over $103 million, believed to have come from Turkey . The bills were found in an apartment and two company addresses after tips from U.S. authorities.

Although they are known as 'prop copy' or 'movie money,' they could be mistaken for real money in everyday life. The counterfeits were believed to have been stored in Germany before being shipped to the U.S.

