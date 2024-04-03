Former Supreme Court Justice Breyer raises concerns about justices' relationships

The public’s trust in the Supreme Court has plummeted, as the conservative supermajority decisions have already stripped Americans of rights and threaten more of the same.

But in a new essay published Wednesday in The New York Times, former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer suggests a more pressing concern for the high court and the country: Are the justices friends? Breyer suggests that differences of opinion between the justices, “important as they are,” must “remain professional, not personal.” This was the case while he was a justice, he writes, and “this meant that we could listen to one another, which increased the chances of agreement or compromise.” Such congeniality is a template for a divided nation, Breyer argues — without going into detail about the actual disagreements between the left and the right on matters like race, gun safety and voting right

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MSNBC / 🏆 469. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer sounds off on Dobbs decision: 'Too many questions'Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer criticized the court's majority in the Dobbs decision and argued that there were 'too many questions' as a result.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Retired Supreme Court Justice Breyer takes aim at former colleagues in stunning slamFormer Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer criticized his colleagues on the high court over their interpretation of the Constitution.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Former Justice Stephen Breyer reflects on 'unfortunate' Supreme Court leak before Dobbs abortion rulingAlexandra Marquez is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Biden's big play for Puerto Rican voters: From the Politics DeskPlus, what worries former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer about America’s democracy.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Stephen Breyer ‘Sounds an Alarm’ in New Interview on Supreme Court’s FutureThe New York Times on Monday published an eye-opening interview with the 85-year-old jurist-turned-Harvard Law professor.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Stephen Breyer’s new book sheds light on Supreme Court cases on abortion, gunsA new book by retired Supreme Court justice Stephen G. Breyer, “Reading the Constitution: Why I Chose Pragmatism, Not Textualism,” will be released March 26.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »