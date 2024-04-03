U.S. Stocks Rebound After Worst Drop in Weeks

U.S. stocks held firmer Wednesday, a day after their worst drop in weeks. The S&P 500 inched up 5.68 points, or 0.1%, to 5,211.49 The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 43.10 points, or 0.1%, to 39,127.14, and the Nasdaq composite added 37.01 points, or 0.2%, to close at 16,277.46. GE Aerospace helped lead the S&P 500 with a jump of 6.7%. It was the second day of trading for the company after it split off its power and energy business, marking the end of the General Electric conglomerate.

Cal-Maine Foods rose 3.6% after reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than expected by selling a record number of eggs. They helped offset an 8.2% drop for Intel, which disclosed financial details about key parts of its business for the first time, including its money-losing foundry business. Walt Disney Co. fell 3.1% after shareholders voted against installing an activist investor to its board who had promised to shake up the company to lift its stock pric

