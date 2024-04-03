Evacuation Plans to Bring Americans from Haiti to Miami

Brewer and Geist laid out their plans to evacuate the remaining Americans from the country as quickly as possible, combining their resources and expertise. People look for salvageable pieces from burned cars at a mechanic shop that was set on fire during violence by armed gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) “He was the perfect partner for us,” Brewer said of Geist.

“We really had a gap in our ability to bring people from our safe zones and in the north of Haiti to Miami, and so Mark came in with some solutions for us to get some larger planes in so we can get our shuttles and our helicopters in with a number of people.” “We’re really looking forward to that because I think we’ll be able to move more Americans each day into the U.S.,” he added. The goal was to evacuate 30 Americans per day, but with Geist’s help, Brewer believes the number could increase to 6

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. looks at Haiti evacuation options as Americans and Haitians hope to escape gang violenceThe State Department says nearly 1,000 people in Haiti have filled out a crisis form seeking help, as 10 Americans manage to flee on a charter flight.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

State Department to charter flights for Americans to leave HaitiThe State Department announced plans Saturday to get Americans out of Haiti via chartered flights.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

State Department to charter flights for Americans to leave HaitiThe State Department announced plans Saturday to get Americans out of Haiti via chartered flights.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

21 Americans rescued from Haiti during second Florida emergency flightViolence spurred by gang attacks across Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, has left the country's main international airport compromised, with no way out.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Florida flight brings home 21 Americans from Haiti amid political crisis, gang violenceHarris visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Saturday and talked with relatives of some of the 17 people who were murdered.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

Florida emergency flight brings home 21 more Americans escaping crisis in HaitiA second flight with Americans fleeing the ongoing political crisis and violence in Haiti landed in Central Florida Saturday night, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »