Former Obama-era official arrested for hate-laden language against food cart employee

A former Obama-era National Security Council official has been arrested after a series of videos showed him using hate-laden, Islamophobic language against an employee working inside a New York City food cart. Stuart Seldowitz, 64, was arrested on charges of hate crime/stalking and aggravated harassment. It's unclear what charges he will ultimately face.

In the videos, Seldowitz mocks Islam, taunts the man about his citizenship status, accuses him of supporting Hamas, and references the ongoing Israel-Hamas war





