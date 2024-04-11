Former Interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Facing Federal Charges

The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is facing federal charges related to his alleged theft of millions from the slugger, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation confirmed to ESPN late Wednesday. The New York Times was first to report Wednesday that Ippei Mizuhara, 39, is in negotiations to plead guilty and that the investigation is racing toward a conclusion. The probe started just three weeks ago when news broke that at least $4.

5 million was transmitted from Ohtani's bank account to a California bookmaker under federal investigation. In the first of a pair of interviews with ESPN, Mizuhara initially said he had amassed huge gambling debts and that Ohtani helped him out by wiring the money in $500,000 increments last year. But hours later, Mizuhara changed the account and said Ohtani had no knowledge of the payments.The video in the player above is the KABC 24/7 livestream. At a subsequent news conference, Ohtani told the media he never bet on baseball or any other sports, and had no knowledge of Mizuhara's alleged actions until a meeting after the Dodgers' season opener in Seoul, South Korea, during which Mizuhara addressed the team and said he had a gambling addiction.A source with direct knowledge of the investigation told ESPN late Wednesday that Ohtani's claims were accurate. California attorney Michael G

Interpreter Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani Federal Charges Theft Millions Slugger

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shohei Ohtani Joining Los Angeles Dodgers, 10-Year, $700 Million ContractShohei Ohtani just announced he is a Los Angeles Dodger ... reportedly inking a massive 10-year, $700 million contract -- the richest deal in Major League Baseball and North American sports history.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Shohei Ohtani's Interpreter Fired by Los Angeles Dodgers Over Allegations of Illegal Gambling and TheftShohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend has been fired from the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star. Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara was let go from the team Wednesday following reports from The Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Shohei Ohtani Hits First Home Run for Los Angeles DodgersShohei Ohtani hit his first home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers, a solo shot in the seventh inning, as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-4, to complete a three-game sweep.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers debut feels like a breath of fresh air, for Shohei OhtaniOctober baseball once felt like a distant goal for Shohei Ohtani. Suddenly, after just one game with his new team, he had to sense how close it was.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

El primer jonrón de Shohei Ohtani con los Dodgers genera polémica entre los aficionadosAmbar Román y su marido se sintieron presionados por los Dodgers para que entregaran la pelota del jonrón de Shohei Ohtani que ella atrapó. 'Siento que los Dodgers se aprovecharon de nosotros'.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Watch: Shohei Ohtani hits first home run in Dodgers 5-4 series sweep over GiantsShohei Ohtani hit his first home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers, a solo shot in the seventh inning, as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »