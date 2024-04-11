Former Interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Facing Federal Charges

The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is facing federal charges related to his alleged theft of millions from the slugger, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation confirmed to ESPN late Wednesday. The New York Times was first to report Wednesday that Ippei Mizuhara, 39, is in negotiations to plead guilty and that the investigation is racing toward a conclusion. The probe started just three weeks ago when news broke that at least $4.
5 million was transmitted from Ohtani's bank account to a California bookmaker under federal investigation. In the first of a pair of interviews with ESPN, Mizuhara initially said he had amassed huge gambling debts and that Ohtani helped him out by wiring the money in $500,000 increments last year. But hours later, Mizuhara changed the account and said Ohtani had no knowledge of the payments.The video in the player above is the KABC 24/7 livestream. At a subsequent news conference, Ohtani told the media he never bet on baseball or any other sports, and had no knowledge of Mizuhara's alleged actions until a meeting after the Dodgers' season opener in Seoul, South Korea, during which Mizuhara addressed the team and said he had a gambling addiction.A source with direct knowledge of the investigation told ESPN late Wednesday that Ohtani's claims were accurate. California attorney Michael G
Interpreter Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani Federal Charges Theft
