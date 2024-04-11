Alabama Forestry Commission Responds to Severe Weather and Storm Damage

Besides fighting fires, the Alabama Forestry Commission is one of the first to respond to areas in distress when severe weather strikes. ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - When severe weather hits, debris and damage is left behind. Besides fighting fires, the Alabama Forestry Commission is one of the first to respond to areas in distress. “ Alabama Forestry Commission responds when requested.
We help areas open up roads and help first responders get to areas affected by storm damage," said Commission Fire Analyst Ethan Varrett. Ahead of Wednesday's severe weather, crews prepared by sharpening saws to be used to break down debris and make sure that every mobile unit is fully functional and fueled. "At any time, we have four predetermined six-person teams for the state they are identified at the beginning of the year," said Varrett.Besides severe weather, Varrett says the commission is also dispatched during hurricane season.
Alabama Forestry Commission Severe Weather Storm Damage First Responders Roads Debris Hurricane Season
