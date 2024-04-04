Shohei Ohtani Hits First Home Run for Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers, a solo shot in the seventh inning, as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-4, to complete a three-game sweep. Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers, a solo drive in the seventh inning in a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night that finished a three-game sweep. Playing his ninth game for his new team, Ohtani pulled a 93.

2 mph sinker from left-hander Taylor Rogers on the upper, outer portion of the strike zone into the right-center field pavilion in the bottom of the seventh inning. The ball left his bat at 105.6 mph and landed 430 feet from the plate, where it was picked up by a fan. The home run came in the 41st plate appearance for the two-time MVP, who left the Los Angeles Angels after last season as a free agent and agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodger

