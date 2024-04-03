Florida Brothers Plead Guilty to Insider Trading Charges Related to Trump's Social Media Firm

Two Florida brothers pleaded guilty in New York federal court to insider trading charges related to their purchase and sale of securities of the company that eventually merged with Donald Trump's social media firm. The brothers, Michael Svhartsman and Gerald Shvartsman, earned more than $22 million in illegal profits by trading in securities of the shell company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., in October 2021.

The trades occurred after they learned of nonpublic information that DWAC planned a merger with the privately held Trump Media & Technology Group, prosecutors said. Although that merger was announced in late October 2021, it only was completed last month in a deal that led to Trump Media becoming a publicly traded company

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Could Florida's new social media law impact the future of Florida high school sports?Young athletes are using social media to get recruited. If DeSantis restricts social media use, what will they do?

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

2 brothers who helped fund Trump Media company plead guilty to insider tradingTwo brothers who helped fund former President Trump's now-public social media company pleaded guilty Wednesday to insider trading.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Shvartsman brothers plead guilty to insider trading on Trump Media merger plansMichael and Gerald Shvartsman made more than $22 million in an insider trading scheme related to the planned merger of Trump Media and a shell company.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Two Florida men plead guilty to insider trading charges related to taking Trump media firm publicTwo Florida brothers have pleaded guilty to insider trading charges, admitting they made over $22 million illegally before the 2021 public announcement that an acquisition firm was taking former President Donald Trump's media company public.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Two Florida men plead guilty to insider trading charges related to taking Trump media firm publicNEW YORK (AP) — Two Florida brothers pleaded guilty Wednesday to insider trading charges, admitting making over $22 million illegally before the public

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Trump's social media company sues co-founders, seeks to forfeit their sharesTrump Media & Technology Group filed the lawsuit in a Florida court.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »