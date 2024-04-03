Netflix Drops Trailer for The Circle Season 6 with New Twists

Netflix has released the trailer for The Circle Season 6, which will feature a new cast and new twists. The show will premiere on April 17, 2024, in a new city. The season promises catfish, connections, chaos, and a huge cash prize.

This season, an AI chatbot named Max will join the show and try to deceive the players.

