Danny Woodburn, Sharlto Copley, and James Purefoy Join The Witcher Season 4 Cast

Danny Woodburn, Sharlto Copley, and James Purefoy have joined the cast of The Witcher for its fourth season. Woodburn will be playing the memorable dwarf character Zoltan, while Copley will play the bounty hunter Leo Bonhart. Finally, Purefoy will play the role of court advisor and spy Skellen.

Woodburn has an extensive filmography across movies and television, including appearances in Watchmen and 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with one of his most famous roles being Kramer’s friend Mickey in Seinfeld. Copley previously appeared in District 9, The A-Team, and Elysium, as well as Monkey Man, while Purefoy has appeared in films like A Knight’s Tale, V for Vendetta, and Fisherman’s Friends.as Geralt of Rivia, though Season 3 marked Cavill’s final season as the titular hunter, as he has been replaced by Hunger Games vet Liam Hemsworth from Season 4 onward

