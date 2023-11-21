Fire under Los Angeles freeway prompts investigation into Caltrans lease program

The piles of wooden pallets stored with combustible liquids under Interstate 10 had been troubling Caltrans and state fire officials for at least three years before the materials went up in flames this month and caused the closure of one of Los Angeles' busiest freeways for more than a week, documents newly released from Caltrans show. The fire is now being investigated as arson. It also put a spotlight on the little-known $34.

6-million Caltrans lease program that allows private companies to rent out space underneath and next to freeways. Standing atop the Santa Monica Freeway early Sunday morning, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he expects to have on Wednesday an early statewide assessment of the program, which has more than 600 leases. The fire prompted federal authorities to remind state transportation departments about federal regulations that limit the storing of flammable materials under highway bridge





latimes » / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Line MovementLos Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Los Angeles vs Los Angeles Stats & Past Results - NBA Game on November 01, 2023Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Los Angeles visits Orlando following overtime win against Los AngelesLos Angeles visits the Orlando Magic after the Lakers took down the Los Angeles Clippers 130-125 in overtime. Saturday's game is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Lakers won the last matchup 106-103. Orlando is 1-0 at home, and Los Angeles is 0-2 on the road.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

After massive fire closes Los Angeles interstate, motorists urged to take public transportLos Angeles motorists should expect traffic snarls indefinitely as crews assess how much damage was caused by a weekend fire that closed a major elevated interstate near downtown

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Los Angeles motorists urged to take public transport after massive fire closes interstateOfficials say Los Angeles motorists should expect traffic snarls as crews assess how much damage was caused by a weekend fire that closed a major elevated interstate near downtown

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Los Angeles motorists urged to take public transport after massive fire closes interstateos Angeles motorists should expect traffic snarls during the Monday commute as crews assess how much damage was caused by a raging fire over the weekend.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »