Caretaker of Mobile Home Park Leaves $3.8 Million Fortune to Community

Geoffrey Holt, the caretaker of a mobile home park in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, lived a simple life. Unbeknownst to the residents, Holt was a multimillionaire who gave away his entire fortune of $3.8 million to benefit the community.





